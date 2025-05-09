Seven Pakistani terrorists killed in J-K's Samba as BSF foils major infiltration bid The force is on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation.

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) :

Seven Pakistani terrorists were killed as the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt along the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu and also destroyed a Rangers post, said officials on Friday. The incident took place in the Samba sector on the intervening night of May 8-9 after a big group of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid.

The Samba sector, part of the 198-kilometre-long Jammu IB, has witnessed multiple infiltration attempts in recent years, often accompanied by cross-border firing aimed at providing cover to infiltrators. The area, known for its challenging terrain and dense vegetation, remains a critical point in India's border security, with the BSF maintaining a tight vigil to prevent any breaches.

Pakistan Rangers' Dhandhar post destroyed

The terrorists tried to cross into Indian territory during the intervening night of May 8 and 9, under the cover of firing from Pakistan Rangers at the Dhandhar post. Acting swiftly, BSF troops responded with precision, neutralising the threat and causing significant damage to the Pakistani post that supported the infiltration.

"This infiltration bid was supported by fire from the Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar. The troops neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least seven terrorists and caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post," a BSF spokesperson said.

It also shared a thermal imager clip of the destruction of the said post.

Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan's drone attacks

The Indian Army shot down multiple Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on the intervening night of 8th and 9th May, 2025.

Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May. Pakistan troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations. "Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," the Army posted on X.

The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

