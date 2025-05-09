Chandigarh on alert: Air raid sirens sound after warning of possible attack, people advised to stay indoors According to an official statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, an air warning has been received from the local Air Force Station, indicating the possibility of an aerial attack.

Chandigarh:

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Chandigarh was put on high alert as continuous air raid sirens echoed across the city on Friday morning. According to an official statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, an air warning has been received from the local Air Force Station, indicating the possibility of an aerial attack. In light of the threat, all residents have been strongly advised to stay indoors and strictly avoid open spaces like balconies and rooftops.

Punjab govt gears up for any emergency

The Punjab government is also stepping up its preparedness to tackle any situation that may arise amid growing regional tensions. On Friday, Cabinet ministers will head to border districts to conduct a comprehensive review of emergency services. The inspection will include hospitals, fire stations, and the availability of essential supplies like rations. As per information, ten ministers are scheduled to leave immediately for various border areas. Their mission is to assess the ground situation and ensure that emergency services are fully operational and ready for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, all medical staff posted at AAMs (Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) and UAAMs (Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs) in Chandigarh, Punjab, have been instructed to be prepared for 24/7 emergency duties. Additionally, staff leaves have been cancelled with immediate effect until further notice.

In a notice, Chandigarh's State Health Society stated, "All Medical officers in charge and staff posted at AAMs and UAAMs are hereby instructed that any kind of leave stands cancelled with immediate effect until further orders. Be prepared for emergency duty 24/7." The notice further read that in times of emergency, the medical staff should "answer calls promptly". "If called for duty anywhere and at any time, they should immediately report for duty. They should be available 24/7 and answer the calls promptly; otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be initiated," the order stated.

Amritsar DPRO urges residents to stay indoors

The District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) in Amritsar has also urged all residents to stay indoors, keep their lights turned off, and draw their curtains for safety. "All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows, keep lights turned off, and draw the window curtains. There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now, and we will pass the message again once it is clear," the Amritsar DPRO said. The DPRO also lauded the armed forces and appealed to the public to cooperate. "Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic," the official added.

