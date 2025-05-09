Moment when Indian Army gave befitting reply to Pakistan's drone attacks | Watch video Operation Sindoor: Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army shot down multiple Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on the intervening night of 8th and 9th May, 2025.

Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May. Pakistan troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

"Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," Army posted on X.

The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

"Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas," sources told media.

The Army used several air defence systems and weapons to destroy the drones.

"The engagement involved extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment, demonstrating the Army's robust capability to counter aerial threats," sources added.

Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, saying, "Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division."

Residents also reported a tense night near the border.

"There was a complete blackout last night. After which, drones started flying and firing continued the entire night. Our forces are giving Pakistan a befitting reply. We have trust in our Prime Minister and our Army. All drones were neutralised by our forces. We are proud of our country. There is tension near the border, but the rest of the places are safe," a resident told media.

Another local told media, "Last night at around 8 PM, we saw 3-4 drones. There was retaliatory firing, which continued the entire night. What Pakistan did is not right. We are not scared. Schools are closed here..."The Indian Armed Forces successfully thwarted the drone attack targeting civilian areas. No casualties have been reported so far.