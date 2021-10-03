Sunday, October 03, 2021
     
Pakistani drug smuggler arrested in Punjab, heroin worth Rs 30 cr seized

Six packets of heroin were recovered from the possession of the smuggler, identified as Kashi Ali.

New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2021 14:08 IST
The Border Security Force arrested a Pakistani smuggler was arrested near border fencing in Rajatal in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday late night. 

Six packets of heroin were recovered from the possession of the smuggler, identified as Kashi Ali. 

"We have recovered 6 packets of heroin & arrested a Pakistani smuggler, Kashi Ali near border fencing in Rajatal, Amritsar, Punjab last night. The packets were kept in a bag having Pakistani marking, " Bhupinder Singh, DIG, BSF told media.

These 6 packets of heroin weigh around 6.3 kg. The cost of the drug is said to be around 30 crores globally.

