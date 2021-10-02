J&K: Civilian killed, another Injured; grenade hurled at CRPF party in 3 militant attacks in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Militants also hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Anantnag district but there was no damage due to the explosion. (Representational Image)

A civilian was injured after militants opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday evening, officials said. The incident took place at the SD colony in Batmaloo.

This is the second incident of a civilian being targeted and shot by terrorists in Srinagar on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Majid Ahmad Gojri was shot dead by terrorists near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar. Militants also hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Anantnag district but there was no damage due to the explosion.

In the first incident at about 5.50 PM, militants fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said.

Ahmad was taken to the nearby SMHS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

At about 8 PM, militants shot at and injured another person, identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar, at SD Colony Batamaloo in

Dar received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding they have registered cases in the twin incidents and investigations have been launched.

In Anantnag, militants hurled a grenade towards 40 Battalion CRPF bunker at K P Road in the south Kashmir district at 6:50 PM, another police official said.

He said the grenade missed the target and exploded nearby without causing any loss.

Sources said Mohammad Shafi Dar, 45, a resident of SD Colony, Batmalloo was shot at a close range near his residence. He received gunshot injuries and was moved to the hospital.

Additional police parties have reached the spot.

The area has been cordoned off. Search in the area is going on to nab the attackers.

(with inputs from agencies)

