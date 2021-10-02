J&K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF party in Anantnag

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF party in J&K's Anantnag (Representational Image)

Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party and resorted to firing in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening, officials said. Any injuries or loss of life were not reported in the attack.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off while efforts to nab the attackers are on.

Sources said that a grenade was lobbed by the terrorists towards a CRPF naka party at KP road in Anantnag. However, it missed the target, causing no injuries or loss of life.

Additional police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

(with IANS inputs)

