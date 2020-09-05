One soldier martyred, 2 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowgam sector

Image Source : FILE PHOTO One army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

At least one army soldier was martyred and 2 others were injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir on Saturday. The intermittent ceasefire violation was occuring from Pakistan side at Hardul sector (Nowgam LOC) Handwara of 17 Brigade. It resulted in onspot death of Gunner Bupinder Singh while 2 other soldiers were injured, however, their conditions are stable. Pakistan fired medium motor shells.

In a tweet, the Northern Command said, "LtGenYKJoshi, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Gunner Bhupender; offer deepest condolences to the family."

Meanwhile, an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces at Warnov area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

The encounter in a forested area started after a joint team of the police and the army laid a cordon the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started in the forest area of Dana Behak, Warnow area of Kupwara. Police and Army are on the job," police said.

