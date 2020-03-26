Pakistan-based LeT, not ISIS, behind Kabul gurudwara terror attack: intel sources

Image Source : AP The Interior Ministry said that the gunman held many of the worshippers hostage for several hours as Afghan special forces, helped by international troops, tried to clear the building

In a fresh development, Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) is learnt to have orchestrated the grisly terrorist attack at a Sikh gurudwara in Kabul on Wednesday, which left 25 people dead. Indian intelligence sources have revealed that LeT, led by 26/11 terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, "wanted to attack Sikhs and Indian diplomats visiting the Sikh holy place of worship."

The gunmen are reported to have stormed the gurdwara in Kabul and opened fire at the people inside.

Earlier, it was being reported that the Islamic State (Khorasan) had claimed responsibility for the terror attack, which came at a time when negotiations between the Taliban and Afghanistan government for enforcing the peace deal are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said on Thursday that the Indian Embassy officials in Kabul were in touch with victims of the terror attack

One of the deceased was Tian Singh, a 71-year old Delhi resident.

"Understandable grief and anger at the cowardly terrorist attack on Gurudwara in #Kabul. Our Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is in continuous touch with the families of those killed and injured," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister said efforts were on to bring back mortal remains of Singh from Kabul.

"Medical opinion against moving injured at this stage. Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is working on the return of mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh. Will keep you updated," he said.

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack, saying targeting of a religious place in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic reflected the "diabolical mindset" of the perpetrators and their backers.

"Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA said India stands in solidarity with the people, the government and the security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts for bringing peace and security to the country.



