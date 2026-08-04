'Asaram does not need hospitalisation': AIIMS in medical report submitted to Supreme Court

New Delhi:

A medical report submitted before the Supreme Court by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu does not require hospitalisation. However, given his health, 24-hour assistance from trained caregivers is essential. The report states that Asaram suffers from several ailments.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale posted his plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds for hearing on August 6. Examining the report, the bench remarked, "The first part of the report says it's (hospitalisation) not required, then it says round the clock (medical attention). We will keep it (for hearing) the day after."

What ailments does Asaram have?

The AIIMS medical report, submitted before the Supreme Court, details several health conditions afflicting self-styled godman Asaram. According to the report, Asaram suffers from coronary artery disease, osteoporosis, chronic hyponatremia (persistently low sodium levels), thalassemia, as well as recurrent gastrointestinal ailments and anaemia.

On July 21, the bench had asked AIIMS to submit a medical report on the health condition of Asaram Bapu considering his plea for bail on medical grounds.

Asaram seeks stay of sentence

Asaram has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's decision upholding his conviction and life sentence in the 2013 Jodhpur minor rape case. He has also sought a stay on his sentence and interim bail pending the disposal of his appeal.

During the hearing, the court was informed about the AIIMS medical report detailing Asaram's health condition. However, owing to the unavailability of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Supreme Court adjourned the matter to Thursday.

Earlier, Solicitor General Mehta, appearing for the Rajasthan government, opposed Asaram's bail plea, telling the court that the self-styled godman had visited Ayodhya and Kashi about three months ago after being granted bail on medical grounds, raising questions over the seriousness of his health claims.

In May, the Rajasthan High Court upheld Asaram's life imprisonment in the 2013 Jodhpur minor rape case, while acquitting him of the charges of gang rape and criminal conspiracy, holding that the ingredients of those offences were not made out. The court also directed him to surrender immediately.

The case dates back to 2013, when a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Asaram at his ashram in Jodhpur, triggering nationwide outrage.

On April 25, 2018, a special POCSO court in Jodhpur convicted Asaram of raping the minor and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The conviction was later upheld by the Rajasthan High Court for the offence of rape and related charges.

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