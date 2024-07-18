Pakistan Army training people to become terrorists, sets up camp in Kotli area of PoK: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Terror attacks in India: Amid a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, images reportedly from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have surfaced, revealing Pakistan's alleged involvement in training terrorists. These pictures suggest that the Pakistani Army is directly involved in training individuals with the intention of infiltrating and conducting acts of terrorism in India. Let us know the whole matter in detail.

Training terrorists in PoK

According to sources, the Pakistani army has established training camps in the Kotli area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK to instruct local residents in weapon usage. These camps are being used to recruit and groom young men as potential terrorists.

Additionally, there are reports that ex-army personnel or commandos who have received prior training in terrorism are being prepared for infiltration. Pictures purportedly showing Pakistani army personnel engaged in training activities have surfaced, indicating the existence of these camps.

Image Source : INDIA TVPakistan Army giving training

Opportunity to infiltrate in monsoon

The area of ​​​​Jammu is full of rivers, while there are many drains on the Pakistan border which remain in spate during monsoon. These conditions create opportunities for infiltrators to cross into the region. Moreover, the mountainous terrain in the Jammu division offers ample hiding spots, making it difficult to detect infiltrators. Additionally, the rugged landscape poses challenges for drone operations, further complicating efforts to monitor and secure the area effectively.

Earlier, sources indicated that Pakistan is sending its trained terrorists, former SSG (Special Service Group) members, and mercenaries to India with at least Rs 1 lakh for each group. Desperate Pakistan is equipping these terrorists with expensive weapons like M4 rifles and Chinese armor-piercing bullets. The guides assisting them during infiltration are also receiving payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Additionally, reports suggest that terrorists are using Samsung phones and Y SMS through Icom radio sets.

According to reports, terrorists associated with Pakistan have exploited the international border or other routes to infiltrate India. The BSF is inspecting all fences and tunnels. Additionally, it has been noted that infiltrating terrorists in India also provide Rs 5,000-6,000 to Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who assist them with food and other necessities.

Also Read: Pakistan funding infiltrations into India, sources reveal list of terrorist camps across border

Also Read: J-K: Two soldiers injured as another encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Doda