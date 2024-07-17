Pakistan funding infiltrations into India, sources reveal list of terrorist camps across border

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Terror attacks in India: Amid the recent spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a top source has disclosed significant information regarding Pakistan's funding to terrorists, which includes a list of terrorist camps operated by Pakistan along the border. Four army personnel, including an officer, succumbed to injuries sustained in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday (July 16). The latest incident follows a week after a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district, which claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured several others.

How are the terrorists operating?

Sources indicate that Pakistan is sending its trained terrorists, former SSG (Special Service Group) members, and mercenaries to India with at least Rs 1 lakh for each group. Desperate Pakistan is equipping these terrorists with expensive weapons like M4 rifles and Chinese armor-piercing bullets. The guides assisting them during infiltration are also receiving payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Additionally, reports suggest that terrorists are using Samsung phones and Y SMS through Icom radio sets.

Fences and tunnels are being checked

According to reports, terrorists associated with Pakistan have exploited the international border or other routes to infiltrate India. The BSF is inspecting all fences and tunnels. Additionally, it has been noted that infiltrating terrorists in India also provide Rs 5,000-6,000 to Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who assist them with food and other necessities.

Terror camps activated again

As per the sources, these terrorists are being trained in Pakistan with the help of the Pakistani army. Additionally, the families of the terrorists are receiving financial support. There are also indications that Pakistan has reactivated its terror camps. Having failed to radicalise the youth, Pakistan is now luring terrorists with money.

Terror camps activated:

Nikial

Jandrut

Khuretta

Kotli

Samani

Abdul bin Masood

Saman

Kot Kotera

