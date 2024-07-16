J-K: Security forces launch search operation following suspected movement in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

The security forces on Tuesday launched a joint search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch after the suspected movement of two persons, officials said. The officials added that the troops are already on high alert along the border line and hinterland in the border district.

After getting the inputs about spotting suspicious movement of two persons near Betaar River, the joint forces of the Indian army and Special Operation Group (SOG) swung into action. While on a search operation, the soldiers also questioned one person found roaming in the area.

Encounter in Doda

The latest search operation comes after four army personnel, including an officer, were killed following a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists. According to the officials, the encounter took place after the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and SOG of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening. Later, Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the terror attack. Kashmir Tigers is the same terrorist organisation, which orchestrated an ambush attack on the convoy of the Indian Army in Kathua on July 9. The Kathua attack had claimed the lives of five people and injured as many.

Defence Minister gives free hand to army

Reacting to the encounter and tragic demise of soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Indian on Tuesday, who apprised him of the details of the encounter. Reportedly, Singh gave a free hand to the army to deal with the terror menace which has once again become active in the UT.

