  3. Pahalgam terror attack updates: US urges de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions

Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing at Indian posts along the Line of Control and the International Border amid worries of an impending strike by the Indian military.

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

On Wednesday, 30 April 2025, India barred Pakistani airlines from using its airspace, amid rising tensions between the two countries following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The move was formalised through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), effectively prohibiting Pakistani carriers from traversing Indian skies.

In response to the growing hostility, the United States urged both nations to avoid escalation. The US State Department confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperating with India in the fight against terrorism, while also encouraging both sides to de-escalate tensions and uphold peace and stability in the region.

Follow live updates here: 

  • 9:31 AM (IST)May 01, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

    Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control for the seventh consecutive night by its unprovoked firing in several sectors across three border districts of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indian military responded proportionately, officials said on Thursday. The exchange of fire occurred even though the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan spoke over the hotline on Tuesday amid rising tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
     

    "During the night of April 30-May 1, 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," a Defence spokesperson in Jammu said.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)May 01, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jaishankar raises Pahalgam terror attack with Marco Rubio

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and called for bringing to justice the perpetrators of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

    In a post on X, he said, "Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with the US Secretary Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice."

  • 9:27 AM (IST)May 01, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India, Egypt vow to combat terrorism

    India and Egypt held the fourth meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Cairo on Wednesday, where both sides committed to enhancing cooperation in tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

    According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs, Egypt expressed full support for India in confronting all acts of violence. Both countries strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a heinous act that deliberately targeted tourists.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)May 01, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pakistan's ISI chief gets a promotion

    Lieutenant General Mohammad Asim Malik, the head of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, has been given the additional role of National Security Advisor in a midnight appointment as the neighbouring nation scrambles in panic over an impending military strike by India.

    Tensions are high between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which left 26 people dead.

    The Express Tribune, citing sources, reported that a formal notification was issued confirming Malik’s new responsibilities. He assumed leadership of the ISI in September last year.

