Live Pahalgam terror attack updates: US urges de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing at Indian posts along the Line of Control and the International Border amid worries of an impending strike by the Indian military.

New Delhi:

On Wednesday, 30 April 2025, India barred Pakistani airlines from using its airspace, amid rising tensions between the two countries following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The move was formalised through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), effectively prohibiting Pakistani carriers from traversing Indian skies.

In response to the growing hostility, the United States urged both nations to avoid escalation. The US State Department confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperating with India in the fight against terrorism, while also encouraging both sides to de-escalate tensions and uphold peace and stability in the region.

Follow live updates here: