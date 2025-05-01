Who is Pakistan's new NSA, Asim Malik, and why has Pak Army chief Munir reposed trust in him? Asim Malik has been appointed as Pakistan's tenth NSA. The latest development comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack that took 26 innocent lives.

New Delhi:

As tensions escalate with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attacks that claimed 26 innocent lives, Pakistan has appointed serving ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA). Malik, who is currently serving as Director General of Pakistan’s spy agency – Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will also serve as the additional charge of the NSA.

First serving ISI chief to serve two key positions concurrently

Malik served as the adjutant general (AG) at the army’s general headquarters before his appointment as the ISI chief. Asim Malik is Pakistan's tenth NSA, and it is the first time that a serving ISI chief has been given the task to serve concurrently in the two key positions. He was appointed as the Director General of the ISI in October 2024.

A government notification earlier stated, "Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik HI (M), DG (I), shall hold the additional charge of the National Security Adviser, with immediate effect."

Malik has been a close confidante of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir. Malik replaced General Nadeem Anjum as ISI chief in 2024. Malik enjoys goodwill in Pakistan’s close-knit military community.

Malik's tenure as AG coincided with crackdown on Imran Khan

Notably, Malik's tenure as AG also coincided with a crackdown on former PM Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Under his tenure as AG, multiple supporters and leaders of PTI were arrested.

He has also received a Sword of Honour in his course and served as the chief instructor at the National Defence University (NDU), as well as an instructor at the Command and Staff College Quetta.

Experience of serving in Balochistan

Lt Gen Malik previously commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan. He is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies. He has held various leadership roles in the military over the years.

The NSA position had remained vacant since April 2022, when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was ousted. Dr Moeed Yusuf was serving as the NSA at that time.