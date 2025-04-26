Pahalgam attack: Chilling new video shows terrorist gunning down tourist from point-blank range 26 tourists were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in one of the worst attacks in the region.

New Delhi:

A new video has emerged of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, a terrorist can be seen shooting a tourist. On April 22, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam, killing 26 of them. Seventeen others were injured in the attack.

In the video, a tourist dressed in white can be seen standing, while a terrorist in black clothes is positioned in front of him. Suddenly, the terrorist starts firing at the man. Chaos erupts immediately after, with people screaming and running in panic.