Pahalgam attack: Chilling new video shows terrorist gunning down tourist from point-blank range

26 tourists were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in one of the worst attacks in the region.

New video of the Pahalgam terror attack
New video of the Pahalgam terror attack Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

A new video has emerged of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In the video, a terrorist can be seen shooting a tourist. On April 22, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam, killing 26 of them. Seventeen others were injured in the attack.

In the video, a tourist dressed in white can be seen standing, while a terrorist in black clothes is positioned in front of him. Suddenly, the terrorist starts firing at the man. Chaos erupts immediately after, with people screaming and running in panic.

