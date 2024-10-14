P Chidambaram's suggestion ahead of gov formation in Jammu and Kashmir: 'First action should be...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday, in an X post, said the first task before the new Jammu and Kashmir government should be to demand restoration of statehood. He also urged the INDIA bloc parties to support the demand.

The former union minister said that in case the Centre does not agree, then they should approach the court. The Central government had promised restoration of statehood before the Supreme Court.

"After the election results in Jammu and Kashmir and days before the new government will take office, the LG of J-K has taken powers to himself that mocks the verdict of the people," he said in a post on X.

"The first task of the new government should be to demand the restoration of statehood to J-K, and all the INDIA parties should support the demand. Failing a positive response, the new J-K government should not hesitate to approach the Supreme Court," his X post read.

"Recall that the Supreme Court was persuaded to not rule on the constitutionality of the reduction in the status of J&K because the central government undertook to restore statehood very quickly," he said.

"If the central government hesitates to do so, it will be a breach of its promise as well as amount to contempt of Court," the former Union minister said.

President's rule revoked in J-K

Meanwhile, the President's rule was withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the union territory. A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the Union Home Ministry.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah is set to be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been elected as the leader of the alliance after winning the just concluded assembly election.

(With PTI inputs)

