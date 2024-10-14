New York-bound Air India flight diverted to Delhi following bomb threat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

An Air India flight that took off from Mumbai for New York was diverted to Delhi following a security concern arising from a bomb threat. After the bomb scare, the diverted flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The aircraft is currently stationed at the airport.

According to Delhi Police, all the passengers and flight crew have been deboarded from the flight and the plane is being searched. Providing details about the situation, a senior police official said, "The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board."