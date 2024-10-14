Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. New York-bound Air India flight diverted to Delhi following bomb threat

New York-bound Air India flight diverted to Delhi following bomb threat

The aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Updated on: October 14, 2024 8:44 IST
Air India flight bomb threat
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

An Air India flight that took off from Mumbai for New York was diverted to Delhi following a security concern arising from a bomb threat. After the bomb scare, the diverted flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The aircraft is currently stationed at the airport.

According to Delhi Police, all the passengers and flight crew have been deboarded from the flight and the plane is being searched. Providing details about the situation, a senior police official said, "The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board."

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement