Delhi oxygen concentrator hoarding: Lookout notice issued against Khan Chacha restaurant owner Navneet Kalra

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against businessman Navneet Kalra in the alleged black marketing and oxygen cylinder hoarding case

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a lookout notice against businessman Navneet Kalra in the alleged black marketing and oxygen cylinder hoarding case, news agency ANI reported. The move came a day after Delhi Police handed over the case to the Crime Branch. Navneet Kalra is the owner of Delhi's popular Khan Chacha restaurant.

The case involves oxygen concentrators that had been imported from China. On Friday, police had recovered 105 oxygen concentrators during raids at two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area and arrested one person.

Navneet Kalra also recently moved anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Saket court. Court says it will hear the matter on Tuesday and has asked Delhi Police to file a reply on businessman Navneet Kalra's anticipatory bail plea.

WhatsApp chats had also surfaced that showcased how these oxygen concentrators were sold at exhorbitant prices.

"With the further seizure of 105 #OxygenConcentrator from Khan Chacha & Town Hall, 2 upscale restaurants in Khan Mkt, total 524 seized from #blackmarketers Owner Navneet Kalra, also owns Dayal Opticals, is on run. Manager, 3 staffers arrested by #DelhiPolice SouthDist. Further raids on," the Delhi Police had tweeted.

Navneet Kalra is the owner of Khan Chacha restaurant, Town Hall restaurant, and Negi and Ju. His mobile phone is switched off and he is absconding, the police had said.

The cost of one oxygen concentrator was between Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000. Some of them had a capacity of five litres and some of nine litres. The accused were selling the machines between Rs 50,000, to 70,000, police had said.

Also Read: Khan Market Oxygen hoarding case handed over to Crime Branch

Latest India News