  4. Over 102.4 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, over 99.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2021 13:45 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

On Wednesday, more than 102.4 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"More than 102.4 crore (1,02,48,12,565) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," said an official release.

It said that more than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.India started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, over 99.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India.

(With agency inputs)

