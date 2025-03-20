Over 10,000 Indian nationals lodged in foreign jails, 49 awarded death sentence: Govt Out of the 10,150 Indians imprisoned in foreign countries, the highest numbers are in Saudi Arabia (2,633) and the United Arab Emirates (2,518).

Over 10,000 Indian nationals are currently lodged in jails across various countries, with 49 facing the death penalty, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The highest number, 2,633 Indians, are incarcerated in Saudi Arabia, followed closely by 2,518 in the United Arab Emirates.

"As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign prisons at present is 10,152. However, due to strong privacy laws prevailing in many countries, the local authorities do not share information on prisoners unless the person concerned consents to the disclosure of such information. Even countries which share information do not generally provide detailed information about the foreign nationals imprisoned," Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to a question by the ministry said in response to the question by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Abdul Wahab.

Singh further said that the government attaches high priority to the safety, security, and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries, including those in foreign jails. Indian missions/posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation or alleged violation of local laws.

Details of Indians incarcerated across world

As per the data shared by the Minister, Nepal ranks third with 1,317 Indians imprisoned in the country. Other nations with a notable number of Indian nationals in jail include Qatar (611), Kuwait (387), Malaysia (338), Pakistan (266), China (173), the United States (169), Oman (148), and both Russia and Myanmar with 27 each.

The figures also reveal that since 2020, Kuwait has recorded the highest number of Indians on death row, with 25 executions or capital punishment cases. It is followed by Saudi Arabia with nine, Zimbabwe with seven, Malaysia with five, and Jamaica with one.

The ministry said the UAE did not disclose the number of Indians executed there but no Indians were executed between 2020 and 2024. Three Indians were executed in the UAE in February this year, including a nurse from Uttar Pradesh and a man from Kerala.

49 awarded death sentence

Out of the 49 Indians currently on death row with their sentences yet to be carried out, 25 are in the United Arab Emirates, 11 in Saudi Arabia, six in Malaysia, and three in Kuwait. Additionally, one Indian national each is facing the death penalty in Indonesia, Qatar, the United States, and Yemen.

"Indian Missions/Posts abroad provide all possible assistance to Indian nationals who have been sentenced, including death sentences by the foreign courts. Indian Missions/Posts also provide consular access by visiting the jails and follows up their cases with Courts, Jails, Public Prosecutors and other concerned agencies. The jailed Indian nationals are also assisted in exploring various legal remedies including filing of appeal, mercy petition etc," he said.

Also Read: Defence council clears capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 54,000 crore

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jaya Bachchan attend IUML's Iftar party | WATCH