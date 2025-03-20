Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jaya Bachchan attend IUML's Iftar party | WATCH Dignitaries from several walks of life attended the Iftar party hosted by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) including PT Usha, Sudha Murthy and prominent politicians.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan were among prominent political figures who were present on Thursday at an Iftar hosted by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha who also attended the Iftar party by IUML said, “I am happy that they invited me. I am happy to celebrate with them.”

On attending the Ifar hosted by IUML, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy says, "I wish a very happy, peaceful Ramzan. We all should enjoy every festival."