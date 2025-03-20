Defence council clears capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 54,000 crore for Army, Navy, and Air Force Procurement of 1350 HP engines for T-90 tanks, Varunastra Torpedoes & Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft Systems gets the nod.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday (March 20), approved eight capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 54,000 crore. The decision includes procurement of advanced engines for T-90 tanks for the Army, Varunastra torpedoes for the Navy, and Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems for the Air Force.

For the Indian Army, the council gave the nod for the procurement of a 1,350 HP Engine to upgrade the present 1,000 HP Engine for the T-90 Tanks. This will enhance the battlefield mobility of these tanks, especially in the high-altitude area by increasing the power-to-weight ratio.

Navy to receive Varunastra Torpedoes

For the Indian Navy, AoN for procurement of Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat) was accorded by DAC. Varunastra Torpedo is an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. Induction of additional quantities of this torpedo would enhance the Navy's capability against adversaries' submarine threats.

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC has approved the procurement of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems. AEW&C systems are capability enhancers which can change the complete spectrum of warfare and exponentially increase the combat potential of every other weapon system.

As a part of celebrating 2025 as 'Year of Reforms' in the Ministry of Defence, DAC also approved the guidelines for reducing the timelines at various stages of the Capital Acquisition Process to make it faster, more effective and more efficient.

