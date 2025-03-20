Swati Maliwal addresses women's rights and safety at India TV's 'She' Conclave India TV's 'She' Conclave: Swati Maliwal, known for her advocacy on women’s safety, shared insights from her experiences and emphasised the need for stronger policies to protect and uplift women across the country.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal participated as a special guest at India TV’s 'She' Conclave. Addressing the event, Maliwal spoke on key issues concerning women's rights, safety, and empowerment.

The conclave, which brings together influential women from various fields, focused on challenges and solutions for gender equality in India. Maliwal, known for her advocacy on women’s safety, shared insights from her experiences and emphasised the need for stronger policies to protect and uplift women across the country.