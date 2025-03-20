Delhi Speaker complains to Chief Secretary about officials ignoring MLAs, AAP takes a dig at BJP Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, alleging that government officials are ignoring MLAs' letters and calls. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj mocked the BJP, saying they are now facing the same bureaucratic resistance they once encouraged.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, complaining that government officials are not responding to MLAs' letters, phone calls, or messages. In his letter, Gupta urged the Chief Secretary to ensure that administrative heads across various departments—including Delhi Police, DDA, and other government agencies—are made aware of the issue and take corrective action.

Speaker warns bureaucracy

In his letter, Gupta warned the bureaucratic machinery against disregarding elected representatives. "I have been informed of instances where MLAs' attempts to communicate—whether through letters, calls, or messages—have been completely ignored by officials. This is a serious issue," he wrote. He also emphasised the need to reiterate government directives issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the central government.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj mocks BJP

Reacting to Gupta’s letter, AAP leader and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took a dig at the BJP, accusing them of enabling bureaucratic defiance for years.

"For a decade, BJP taught Delhi officers to ignore ministers and MLAs—don't take their calls, don't respond to letters. Now, when the BJP is in power, they are experiencing the same. Earlier, BJP defended these officials, and now they are trying to discipline them," Bharadwaj remarked.

Changing political equations in Delhi

Delhi's bureaucracy was often seen at odds with the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. However, the recent elections saw a significant shift, with the BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats, bringing an end to AAP's rule in the capital. With BJP now in power, the tensions between officials and elected representatives appear to be surfacing again—this time from within the ruling party.

