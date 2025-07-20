Over 100 MPs have signed motion to remove Justice Varma: Rijiju The impeachment motion will be taken up during the monsoon session of the Parliament, which will begin from July 21.

New Delhi:

The number of signatures of MPs for the motion to remove Justice Varma has already crossed 100, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday. Among the signatories, 40 MPs are from Congress, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The impeachment motion will be taken up during the monsoon session of the Parliament, which will begin from July 21 (Monday).

"In the Justice Varma case, the process will be undertaken together by all parties. This is not the move by the Government alone," news agency ANI quoted Rijiju as saying.

"I cannot comment on any business in terms of priority because until or unless the matter is passed by the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) with approval by the Chair, it is difficult for me to make an announcement outside... The signature is underway, and it has crossed 100 already," he said.

What's the controversy around Justice Varma?

Justice Varma, a judge of the Delhi High Court, got himself embroiled in a row after the discovery of burnt wads of currency notes at his residence after a fire incident at his residence in the national capital.

Later, Justice Varma was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court and the then-Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna ordered an in-house probe, which later indicated him.

Varma had denied any wrongdoing, but the enquiry panel concluded that he and his family members had covert or active control over the storeroom, where the cash was discovered, proving his misconduct serious enough to seek his removal.

Later, Varma refused to resign, following which Khanna referred the matter to the president and the prime minister.

Oppn to push for impeachment of Justice Shekhar Yadav

Meanwhile, the opposition is also planning to submit an impeachment notice in the Rajya Sabha against Justice Shekhar Yadav, who had allegedly delivered a hate speech at a gathering last year. This decision was taken during the INDIA bloc's virtual meeting on Saturday, which was attended by 24 opposition parties.

