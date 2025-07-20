Govt ready to discuss in Parliament: Kiren Rijiju on Opposition raising Trump's claims on Op Sindoor US President Donald Trump had repeatedly claimed that he played a role in bringing about a "ceasefire" on the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament set to begin on Monday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the Centre is ready to discuss all important issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, provided the discussions take place in accordance with parliamentary rules.

Rijiju's statement came amid growing pressure from the Opposition, which has been raising concerns over US President Donald Trump's claims that he played a role in bringing about a "ceasefire" on the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Kiren Rijiju on all-party meeting

Addressing the media after an all-party meeting, Rijiju said that it was a very positive all-party meeting, where leaders from across the political spectrum shared their inputs ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He added that the government has requested all parties to cooperate and ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the session.

"Today, 40 representatives from 51 parties participated in the meeting. They presented their views, and we have requested everyone to ensure that the House runs smoothly. It is a shared responsibility — both the ruling and opposition sides must contribute. We will take up the suggestion of giving more time to smaller parties in the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting, in accordance with the rules."

"The Prime Minister is always present in the House, except during foreign visits or in rare special situations. Constantly dragging the PM into every issue is not appropriate. Whenever a particular department is being discussed, the concerned minister is present to respond," he added.

Govt ready to discuss Operation Sindoor

Rijiju also stressed the need for greater coordination between the government and the Opposition to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament. "We are ready to discuss all important issues, including Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor — but it must be as per parliamentary rules. We have listened to all suggestions from the opposition members."

"The government will respond appropriately in Parliament," he said when asked about the Opposition’s intent to bring up Trump's remarks.

"This is a very good opinion. The all-party delegations to different parties in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor had gone down very well, effectively and all those great experiences must be shared before the nation. We must welcome it," he added.

Impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Verma

Rijiju said that the motion for the removal of Justice Yashwant Verma has gained significant traction among lawmakers. "More than 100 signatures have recieved so far from the MPs on the impeachment of Justice Verma," he said.

Among the signatories, 40 are Congress MPs, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has also signed the motion. Sources further revealed that each political party was allotted a quota of signatures, with Congress assigned 40.

According to sources, the impeachment motion is likely to be taken up in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha.

