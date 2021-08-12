Follow us on Image Source : ANI Govt 'deliberately derailed' Parliament session: Opposition parties issue joint statement

Opposition leaders have alleged that the government stonewalled the Opposition demand for a discussion on Pegasus issues, farmers protests and inflation.

"It has become abundantly clear that the present government does not believe in Parliamentary accountability and was running away from debate on Pegasus which resulted in a deadlock," the joint statement issued by the Opposition said. The statement was signed by Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha; Sharad Pawar, NCP; TR Baalu, DMK; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress; Anand Sharma, Congress and others.

"The Monsoon session of the Parliament was deliberately derailed by the government which has scant respect for the institution of Parliamentary democracy. At the outset, in the all-Party meeting convened by the government, the combined opposition had unanimously conveyed that they proposed to discuss important national issues and matters of public concern which include Pegasus spying, farmers’ agitation, inflation and deteriorating economic situation," it said.

The Opposition, the statement said, had been repeatedly requesting the government to sincerely engage with the Opposition parties to break the impasse, but the government remained arrogant, insincere and obdurate.

"It is the government, which is squarely responsible for the stalemate, has refused to accept the opposition’s demand for an informed debate in both the Houses," the Opposition said.

The Opposition said that the government used its brute majority to push through its legislative agenda in violation of established procedures, conventions and spirit of Parliamentary democracy.

"To divert attention from its own conduct and actions, the government has unleashed a state-sponsored, malicious and misleading campaign by blaming the combined Opposition for the disruption of Parliament," the statement reads.

On alleged manhandling of leaders, the Opposition said, "What happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and humiliation of the members of the august House. Without any provocation from the Opposition, outsiders who were not part of Parliament security were brought in to manhandle the Opposition leaders and members, including women Parliamentarians who were only protesting against the Government’s conduct, highhandedness and muzzling of the voice."

