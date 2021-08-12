'Murder of democracy': Rahul Gandhi slams govt, alleges Opposition not allowed to speak in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Opposition parties protest against curtailment of Parliament's Monsoon Session

Opposition parties on Thursday held a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The protest march began from Parliament and concluded at Vijay Chowk. Both floor leaders, Opposition MPs took part in the protest march.

Speaking to reporters at Vijay Chowk, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who led the protest said that the government didn't allow the Opposition to speak in the Parliament. "Today, we had to come out here to speak to you (media) as we (Opposition) are not allowed to speak in the Parliament. This is the murder of democracy," he said.

Ahead of the protest march, floor leaders of Opposition parties in both Houses held an urgent meeting. The meeting took place in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

The leaders of as many as 15 Opposition parties -- Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPM, CPI, RJD, IUML, AAP, RSP, VCK, Kerala Congress (M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal took part in the march.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, said that the opposition didn't get a chance to present views in Parliament. "Yesterday's incident against women MPs was against democracy. It felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die, two days before schedule, after the 127th Amendment to the Constitution was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

