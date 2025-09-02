OPINION | SCO Summit: Modi's answer to Trump’s tariff war As pictures and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping made it to the front pages of world newspapers and the prime time of world news channels, the headlines were evocative.

India, Russia and China, along with other member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO), on Monday unanimously said, without naming the US, that the world will not tolerate “unilateral coercive measures including those of an economic nature, that contravene UN Charter and other norms of international law”.

It was a clear reference to steep tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on most of countries of the world.

“Xi, Putin And Modi Try To Signal Unity At China Summit”, wrote The New York Times, “Behind the smiles with Putin, Modi and Xi at China Summit”, said CNBC, “Car-rides and hand holding: Putin, Modi and Xi send Trump a message at China Summit”, said NBC News, "Xi, Modi and Putin share a laugh at security commit", wrote CNN.

And what was the message from Xi, Modi and Putin? Without naming the US or Donald Trump, they said, the world will run on the basis of mutual cooperation and any country trying to disturb the world order or browbeat others to break business chains will not be tolerated.

The New York Times wrote: "Their display of friendship in China was aimed at projecting an alternative to US global leadership."

Russian Foreign Ministry posted the pictures of the three top leaders as its “Picture of the Day”. Putin, after a warm hug and handshake, went with Modi to the dais. He requested Modi to join him in his high-security vehicle Aurus Senat. Putin waited for ten minutes for Modi to come and join him in the vehicle. The two leaders had a long tete-a-tete even after reaching their venue for bilateral talks.

Xi Jinping supported India’s stand on terrorism and said that the friendship between India, China and Russia will prove to be the balancing factor in the new world order. Pakistan is a member of the SCO, and most of the SCO countries condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sat and listened when Modi said, terrorism in any form will not be tolerated.

The outcomes of the SCO Summit are a historic success for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomacy. Those who were saying that India’s foreign policy has failed may have been shocked watching Modi, Putin and Xi meeting in a spirit of bonhomie.

Those who were claiming that Modi fears China must have noticed how Modi said, in the face of the Pakistani Prime Minister on Chinese soil, that terror attacks will not be tolerated.

Those who were gratuitously teaching Modi the ropes of diplomacy must have noticed, Putin was waiting in his vehicle for ten minutes for Modi to come and sit with him. Both the leaders had a tete-a-tete inside the car for nearly 50 minutes. Never had anybody seen such Putin in such a manner at any international gathering.

Those who were shouting, “Narender Surrender”, may have been shocked reading the statement issued by the US embassy in Delhi soon after the SCO summit was over.

It read, "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey.”

Those who were dancing in joy when Trump imposed 50 pc tariff on India, thereby creating a crisis for Modi, will be worried watching Modi, standing with Putin and Xi Jinping, trying to bring some balance in world order.

Even Donald Trump had to write on social media giving excuses on why he imposed a steep tariff on India.

The moot point is: Those who were criticising Modi’s foreign policy were, in effect, trying to show India in a poor light. They must understand, whenever matters relating to foreign policy arise, whether in the form of challenges from the US or China, the entire nation should stand united, whosoever may be the Prime Minister, whosoever may be running the government. National interest is above all.