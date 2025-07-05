OPINION | China’s live lab Pak: Foisted war, tested weapons, forced ceasefire For the first time, it has become clear that Pakistan sought a ceasefire at the instance of China. Chinese intelligence gave accurate information on Indian 'vectors' being primed to attack Pakistan.

New Delhi:

In a major disclosure about Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh has revealed how China was providing real time inputs to Pakistan about Indian 'vectors' even when the Pakistani DGMO was speaking to his Indian counterpart about the cessation of military action.

Lt Gen Singh said, "When DGMO talks were on, Pakistan was mentioning that we know that your such and such vector is primed and ready for action, and we would request you to perhaps pull it back. So, he was getting live inputs from China."

The Deputy Chief of Staff said, "We had one border and two adversaries, actually three. Pakistan was in the front. China was providing all possible support. ..This is no surprise because 81 per cent of military hardware that Pakistan is getting is all Chinese. China, of course (followed) the good old dictum, 'kill with a borrowed knife'. So he would rather use the neighbour to cause pain than get involved in the mudslinging match on the northern borders. China was able to test its weapons against India. So, it's like a live lab available to them."

Lt Gen Singh said, "Turkiye also played an important role in providing the type of support it did....In the next round, we will have to be prepared for that (risk to populated places). For that, more air defence, more counter rockets, artillery, and drones have to be prepared for which we have to move very, very fast."

What the Deputy Chief of Army Staff said was loaded with meaning. For the first time, it has become clear that Pakistan sought a ceasefire at the instance of China. Chinese intelligence gave accurate information on Indian 'vectors' being primed to attack Pakistan, saying India was going to cause huge destruction. It was then that Pakistan panicked and sought a ceasefire.

It also became clear today that Pakistan was only a 'face' in the recent conflict. The real adversary was China, which got its missiles, jet fighters and air defence systems tested when India counter-attacked. All at Pakistan's cost. It was a LIVE lab test for China. China had real-time inputs about the movement of the Indian Army during the conflict.

Actually, China became worried when India's BrahMos missiles tore through the Chinese-made air defence system and caused destruction to the Noor Khan air base. China realised the danger of Indian firepower. It cautioned Pakistan that BrahMos can also carry a nuclear payload. The Pakistani army panicked and started sending SOS to other countries.

Finally, Pakistan's DGMO rang up his Indian counterpart seeking cessation of military action. America only carried on with talks, but the real and full game was played behind the scenes by China. China provoked the war and ended it.

Owaisi’s googly : How will Tejasvi save his wicket?

All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has stirred a hornets' nest in Bihar politics by sending a letter to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking entry into Mahagathbandhan.

In his letter, Owaisi wrote that he does not want Muslim votes to be splintered in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections because BJP would then gain advantage.

Owaisi's gambit has become a headache for the constituents of Mahagathbandhan. At the RJD national executive meeting in Patna on Friday, Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other top party leaders were present, but Owaisi's proposal was not discussed. It was left to the collective decision of all allies.

Owaisi is a shrewd player in politics. By sending this missive to Lalu Yadav, he has targeted many birds with one stone. During elections, opposition parties used to describe Owaisi's party as the 'B' team of the BJP, but by writing this letter, Owaisi has proved that his party works as the 'B' team of the anti-Modi front. Owaisi knows that if Lalu Yadav decides to induct AIMIM into the Mahagathbandhan, he is not going to give his party its fair share of seats.

Before sending this letter, Owaisi had said clearly that there is a difference between slavery and participation. He had said we would not do the job of 'darree bicchao', meaning we will not do merely menial jobs for others. Any alliance can take place only when we get an honourable share, he said.

In the last Bihar elections, Owaisi's party had won five assembly seats in Bihar and he may now demand at least ten seats, mostly in Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region. The Mahagathbandhan has a strong base in Seemanchal and there is little chance of Tejashwi Yadav agreeing to give more seats to Owaisi.

To put it in brief: Owaisi has queered the pitch for Tejashwi. If Tejashwi accepts AIMIM's proposal, Owaisi's stature will rise in national politics. If Tejashwi rejects the proposal, then both sides will suffer losses in elections. For Tejashwi, it is a Catch-22 situation, and for Owaisi, it is a win-win situation. That is the reason why both Lalu and Tejashwi are silent over this offer.

