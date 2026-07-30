OPINION | Amit Shah can't be called a coward

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, used words like ‘idiot’, ‘andhbhakt’, while speaking on the anti-paper leak bill in the Lower House. Such words cannot be described as decent by any means.

Rahul then fired his second shot. Without much ado, he alleged that it was Home Minister Amit Shah who ordered security forces to fire on protesters on July 20. The LoP went on to allege that Amit Shah is afraid and this was the reason why he did not come to the House during discussion.

Since the crackdown on protesters, there have been umpteen times when allegations were levelled about police lathi charge, use of teargas and pellet guns, and Delhi Police, on its part, alleged, how hundreds of policemen were injured due to stone pelting.

The problem arose in Lok Sabha, when Rahul Gandhi, without any rider, put the blame on Home Minister Amit Shah.

Had Rahul Gandhi spoken in an articulate manner and posed questions meticulously, he could have forced the government to come out with clarifications.

Instead, Rahul went on to claim that he saw Amit Shah’s carcade of 30 vehicles inside the Parliament complex, and watched the Home Minister sitting in his car, his fingers trembling. By making this remark, Rahul trivialised the whole issue.

Whatever people may say about Amit Shah, not one can say that the Home Minister is a coward. Those who do not know Amit Shah personally, even agree that he is not a person to be cowed down easily. On the contrary, he can make others tremble. He does not carry tensions with him, instead he makes others tense.

Rahul Gandhi has a set pattern while delivering speeches.

He has this habit of distracting and digressing from the main topic, he recounts inane stories, makes fun of others so that those sitting near home can laugh, tries to prove others as cowards and projects himself as a brave one, he makes comments to incite others, and when pandemonium erupts, he starts complaining that he is not being allowed to speak.

If Rahul Gandhi really wants to give a good speech, he should learn from his sister Priyanka. On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleverly attacked the government while smiling, and nobody inside the House tried to stop her.

The next day, Rahul Gandhi had a good opportunity to corner the government and extend his support to students. He could have given concrete suggestions about exam reforms. Instead, he got entangled in his own net, lost the plot and chance, and gave BJP a handle to criticise him.

Paper leak is not limited to one state

Reports of paper leaks have come from Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Punjab.

In Bihar, BPSC TRE-3 exam was conducted in March 2024 for recruitment of 88,000 teachers. When the question paper got leaked, 296 persons were arrested and one more accused Dr Manish Kumar was arrested two and a half years later, on Wednesday. The probe is still not complete and most of the accused are out on bail.

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was conducted in Maharashtra last month and the question paper was leaked. The probe continues and yesterday, Thane Police revealed that the paper was leaked from an Agra printing press. A former employee of the printing press, Sonu Kumar Diwakar surrendered to police on Monday.

Till now, 15 persons have been nabbed and one accused is absconding. The state politics is on a boil over the paper leak, but the chargesheet is yet to be filed.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission was to hold its Mains Exam from July 25 to 27. It was abruptly postponed.

The reason: On July 2, when the prelims results were out, it was found that candidates who had answered only 48 questions were declared passed. More than 400 successful candidates were from UP and Haryana.

The Jharkhand government asked CID to investigate. CID has questioned JPSC former chairman L. Khiangte, who resigned on July 22. BJP is demanding that the probe be handed over to CBI.

Punjab politics is also on the boil after cheating was detected in the Pharmacy Officer exam. Seven key conspirators and 28 candidates were arrested and 27 battery-operated wireless cheating devices were seized.

Pen cameras were used and real-time dictation took place during exam, say police. Paper leak mafia charged between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 13 lakh to ensure passing marks in this exam, police said.

Nearly 7,000 candidates appeared for 454 pharmacy officer posts across 25 examination centres in Faridkot, Kotkapura and Ferozepur.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged, there have been five cases of paper leaks in the state and more than five lakh students have been affected.

Paper leaks and cheating in public exams conducted in the states point towards a deeper malaise.

Paper leaks and cheating are not limited to a state, or to a single party in power.

Paper leak mafias had been spreading their tentacles for the last 20 to 25 years.

They have made these exams an opportunity for making quick ill-gotten money. These mafia have deep roots and they get patronage from corrupt coaching centre owners.

The new anti-paper leak bill will help in trying to fix loopholes. Earlier, copy leak accused had no fear of the law.

There is also the need for making the examination system foolproof. The Nandan Nilekani-led committee is working on this.

Let us hope this committee comes out with concrete solutions so that students and candidates can withstand pressures and transparency is ensured.

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