Operation Sindoor testament to synergy, operational cohesion among three forces: CDS

New Delhi:

'Operation Sindoor' was a testament to the synergy and operational cohesion between the three services, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, highlighting the key takeaways from the recent military skirmish between India and Pakistan.

He also stressed on the importance of making the defence sector 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in a bid to understand the transformative and disruptive changes in the technology-driven modern warfare.

The CDS made the remarks while addressing participants of the 21st Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) and senior officers at the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad, Telangana.

Outlining the evolution and current structure of India’s defence organisation, the CDS spoke about the importance of continued reforms, coordination and adaptability to meet evolving national security challenges.

General Chauhan also highlighted the achievements of the Department of Military Affairs, the functioning of national security committees crucial for decision-making, the implementation of reforms, including organisational restructuring, and the road map for theatre commands to enhance joint capability.

'Logistics backbone of military ops'

During his address, General Chauhan said logistics is the backbone of military operations. Integration of logistical processes across the armed forces is critical to achieving strategic objectives, the CDS said, while releasing the 'Joint Primer for Integrated Logistics'.

The primer marks a step forward in modernising the logistics systems, ensuring that the Armed Forces are always equipped and prepared for any challenge. It highlights core areas of logistics integration le digitisation, common provisioning and procurement and integration with the national logistics framework.

The document is aimed at enhancing tri-service logistics coordination, improving efficiency, and ensuring greater organisational effectiveness across the armed forces, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.