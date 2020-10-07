Image Source : PTI Online medical education to continue in Andhra Pradesh (Representational image)

Instruction in Andhra Pradesh medical colleges will continue virtually for some more time amid the COVID pandemic. The N.T.R. University of Health Sciences officials said on Wednesday that the online classes will continue until clear instructions arrive from the Central government.

Similarly, external examinations which are generally conducted by examiners from other states will also be conducted online.

Meanwhile, NTR Health University Registrar, Shankar, said a high level committee has been constituted to conduct transparent MBBS admissions as many controversies were erupting around that time.

The committee already discussed multiple issues and submitted a report to the government.

Likewise, the new MBBS fee structure will also be implemented around the time of admissions. The government is expected to decide the fee structure and issue an order.

Shankar said the MBBS and BDS admissions will happen in a transparent manner.

Admissions will start after the passing of government order. Once the fee structure is determined, it will clear the way for several other procedures.

