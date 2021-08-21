Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE One jawan dies, two injured while training under 'severe' weather conditions near Pathankot

One army jawan died while two others were injured on Saturday under supervised training due to 'severe' weather conditions near Pathankot in Punjab.

The senior Army officials said that the affected jawans have been admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care.

The officials said the weather was hot and humid when the training activity was taking place. The training activity was organized, supervised, and monitored in the area under the 9 Corps of the Indian Army, they said.

Meanwhile, in an incident that happened earlier this week, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, a Defence spokesperson said. Also, 1 terrorist was neutralized by security forces in the Thanamandi encounter.

Security forces had launched a search operation in the Thanamandi belt following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, the official said.

