Two men brutally thrashed with rocks, thrown into drain, one dead. Incident caught on CCTV | WATCH

Police have arrested one of the accused, Ramzan, who is a resident of Sangam Vihar.

Two men who were returning from a birthday party on December 20 were brutally attacked with rocks by a group of unknown men in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi late at night. Reports have later stated that one of the victims had succumbed to the injuries and the other one is severely injured.

CCTV footage of the incident shows how a group of men approached the victims - two from the front and five from the back. In a quick turn, the men were seen brutally thrashing the victims with heavy rocks. They had then thrown the bodies of the victims into a drain and walked away.

Investigations later revealed that the attackers demanded that the victims give up everything on them. when opposed, they have taken violent turns. Police have arrested one of the accused, Ramzan, who is a resident of Sangam Vihar.

