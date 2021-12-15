Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Govt extends existing COVID restrictions to January 15 | Check details

Highlights West Bengal has extended the existing Covid restrictions to January 15.

The move comes after the first Omicron case in the state got detected today.

Restrictions will be relaxed from December 24 to Jan 1 in light of Christmas and New Year.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the existing Covid restrictions in the state to January 15. The move comes amid rising concern for the new Omicron variant of Covid 19 across the country.

Earlier today, West Bengal reported its first case of Omicron in a 7-year old child detected in the Murshidabad district.

Here are the guidelines issued in the new order released:

All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles will be restricted between 11pm to 5am.

The restrictions will however be lifted from December 24 to January 1 in light of Christmas and New year.

Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times

All shops, restaurants and bars may remain open as per normal operational hours.

Late closing of bars will be allowed between December 24 and January 1.

