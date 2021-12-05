Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Cluster declaration if 3 Covid cases are found, says Karnataka CM

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India on Saturday reported two more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID with a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra found infected with the new strain after they came from the "at-risk" countries of Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively taking to four the total number of such cases in the country. As states tighten curbs to keep the Omicron variant at bay, the Centre has advised them to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers and also monitor emerging COVID hotspots.