Sunday, December 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Cluster declaration if 3 Covid cases are found, says Karnataka CM
Live now

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Cluster declaration if 3 Covid cases are found, says Karnataka CM

As states tighten curbs to keep the Omicron variant at bay, the Centre has advised them to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers and also monitor emerging COVID hotspots.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2021 7:35 IST
omicron in india, omicron cases india, omicron case india, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus upda
Image Source : PTI

A medic collects sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru.

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India on Saturday reported two more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID with a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra found infected with the new strain after they came from the "at-risk" countries of Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively taking to four the total number of such cases in the country. As states tighten curbs to keep the Omicron variant at bay, the Centre has advised them to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers and also monitor emerging COVID hotspots. 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron Variant Latest News Updates | LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 05, 2021 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    No need to panic, take precautions: Venkaiah Naidu on Omicron scare

    Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said there is no need to panic about the emergence of new Covid-19 variant -- Omicron, while advising people to remain vigilant and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour till the pandemic is over. He also urged the people to shed hesitancy and get vaccinated at the earliest.

  • Dec 05, 2021 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    More omicron cases detected in US

    New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight.

    “The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread," state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release.

    The number of states finding the variant is growing as well, with authorities in New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland reporting their first confirmed cases Friday, and Missouri reporting its first presumed case.

    The variant also has been detected in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.

  • Dec 05, 2021 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Chile reports first case of Omicron variant

    Chile has reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus after confirming that the case was discovered in a person entering the country from Ghana on November 25.

    The Regional Ministry of Health of Valparaiso reported on Saturday that the traveller entered Chile with a negative PCR test, but another test at the Santiago airport returned a positive result, Xinhua news agency reported.

    According to authorities, the passenger was fully vaccinated at the time and is currently in good health in isolation at a sanitary residence.

  • Dec 05, 2021 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Zambia confirms presence of Omicron Covid-19 variant

    Zambia has confirmed the presence of omicron Covid-19 variant in the southern African nation. Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the variant was detected in the country's genomic sequencing laboratory in three people who tested positive in the last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

    She told reporters during a press briefing that the variant was detected in two male adults with a history of travelling out of the country and one female who initially presented with mild flu-like symptoms as an out-patient at one of the hospitals in Lusaka, the country's capital but had no history of international travel. 

  • Dec 05, 2021 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Cluster declaration if 3 Covid cases are found, says Karnataka CM

    Taking tough measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 and guard against its latest variant Omicron, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that any place with three or more Covid cases would be declared a cluster. Earlier, the minimum requirement was 10 cases.

  • Dec 05, 2021 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    No vaccines available for children under the age of 12 as infections soar in South Africa

    South Africa’s Health Department has said that there are no vaccines currently available to administer children under the age of 12 as children under five years constitute the second highest at-risk group after those over 60 as the Omicron variant takes a vice-like grip over the country.

    “As far as vaccinating under the age of 12 is concerned, there is no vaccine registered in South Africa so far. We await applications from the manufacturers for use of vaccines at different ages and different boosters and intervals,” said Dr Nicholas Crisp of the Department of Health.

     

  • Dec 05, 2021 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    15 suspected Omicron patients admitted to Delhi's LNJP hospital

    Fifteen suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from "at risk" countries", are admitted to the Delhi government's LNJP hospital, according to a senior hospital official.

     

  • Dec 05, 2021 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron variant has higher rate of transmissibility but causes mild symptoms: Maharashtra health minister

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the Omicron variant of coronavirus has a higher rate of transmissibility but the symptoms caused by it are mild.

    In a pre-recorded message, Tope said, “The Omicron variant of novel coronavirus has a higher transmissibility rate but its symptoms are mild. No one in South Africa, infected with the Omicron variant, has been put on oxygen. It has not increased the fatality rate so far”.

     

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News