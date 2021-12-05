Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Cluster declaration if 3 Covid cases are found, says Karnataka CM

New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight.

“The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread," state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release.

The number of states finding the variant is growing as well, with authorities in New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland reporting their first confirmed cases Friday, and Missouri reporting its first presumed case.

The variant also has been detected in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.