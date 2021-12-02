Omicron in India: Will there be another lockdown? Here is what the Centre has to say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passengers arrive from Singapore at Indira Gandhi International Airport, amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that two cases of Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka.

Omicron being examined, decision will be taken on basis of reports: Dr.Paul on booster shots

As the news of two new cases of Omicron variant grips the nation with fear, the question of another lockdown prevails. The Health Ministry on Thursday addressed a press conference stating that a new Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in Karnataka and asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated without delay.

A central government official said following the detection of the two Omicron cases through the INSACOG network, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced in time and were being tested. The government stated that 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far and India was monitoring the situation.

When asked about a possible lockdown, NITI Aayog's Member-Health Dr VK Paul said that there is no need for anything such now. Assuring that the nation is ready to face the challenge, VK Paul said the responsibility falls on the citizens to wear masks at all times.

Asked about the booster dose of the vaccine, Dr Paul, said that Omicron is being examined and a decision will be taken on the basis of the examination reports.

“The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is being carefully examined, will take decisions on the basis of it. It is an ongoing discussion within our technical and scientific circles. The scientific reasoning for providing boosters, the timings of their doses are under examination. Currently, our priority is very clear - complete the task of vaccinating all adults with both doses," Dr Paul stated.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed that over 125 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country. "We have administered more than 125 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 84 per cent of the total adult population have received the first dose and 49 per cent population have been vaccinated with both doses," the Ministry said.

