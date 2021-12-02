Omicron Variant: India's first two cases detected in Karnataka, says Health Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omicron variant could be 5 times more infectious, waiting for more data transmissibility: Govt

Ringing the alarm bells, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the new variant, Omicron, spreads five times faster than any other variant and added that it is waiting for more data transmissibility.

Two cases of new variant have been detected in Karnataka, first in India. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry while addressing a presser said, "Two cases of Omicron Variant reported in the country so far. Both cases from Karnataka." A 66-year-old and a 46-year-old person have tested positive for Omicron, Agarwal said in a regular press briefing.

"Around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron Variant so far, " he said.

"Surge in cases being noted across the world on an overall basis, Europe reported 70% of the cases in the world in last one week. In the week ending 28 Nov, around 2.75 Lakh new cases & over 31,000 deaths reported in European region." Agarwal also said that South East Asian region, including India, has only 3.1 per cent of world's COVID-19 cases in last one week.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 125 crore. Of this, 79.13 crore (84.3 per cent) beneficiaries have been administered the first dose and 45.82 crore (49 per cent) got the second dose, according to a provisional report.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said earlier today that the Centre's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for door-to-door Covid vaccination has led to a 5.9 per cent rise in the first dose coverage and an 11.7 per cent hike in the second dose coverage till November 30.

