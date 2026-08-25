Heavy rains flood Delhi roads, visuals show waterlogging from Connaught Place to AIIMS | Watch

New Delhi:

Several parts of Delhi were left severely waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday morning, with major roads and key junctions seeing significant disruption. Vehicles were seen making their way through waterlogged stretches as traffic movement slowed across several parts of the city.

Visuals from different locations showed the extent of the waterlogging, with commuters navigating flooded roads in areas including Kishanganj, Feroz Shah Road, Raisina Road and Connaught Place. The situation was also reported around Central Secretariat Metro Station, APS Colony on Airport Road and Karkola.

Delhi areas affected by waterlogging

Videos from Kishanganj showed waterlogged roads as vehicles moved through the affected stretch.

Feroz Shah Road also witnessed significant water accumulation, while visuals from Raisina Road showed commuters and vehicles dealing with the rain-hit conditions.

Waterlogging was also visible around Connaught Place, Central Secretariat Metro Station and APS Colony on Airport Road. Other visuals came from Karkola, the area near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, near AIIMS, Moti Bagh and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Watch visuals from the affected areas here:

The waterlogging added to traffic difficulties across the capital, with vehicles seen moving slowly through stretches where rainwater had accumulated. The visuals also highlighted the impact of the showers on some of Delhi's busy roads and junctions. Commuters were seen carefully navigating the affected stretches as rainwater covered parts of the roads, with traffic movement remaining affected in several locations.

More rains forecast in Delhi

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday morning, moderate rain is expected at many places across Delhi, while heavy to extremely heavy showers are likely at isolated places.

The forecast comes a day after intense rainfall caused severe waterlogging and traffic chaos across Delhi-NCR. The previous day's weather also led to several flight diversions. With more rains in the forecast, commuters may continue to face difficult conditions on roads across the capital.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely over the national capital, keeping weather conditions unsettled through the day. Residents and commuters are likely to remain watchful as the weather develops, particularly across areas already affected by waterlogging.

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