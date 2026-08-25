Centre plans random dope tests for pilots once a year after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco

New Delhi:

The government is considering a major tightening of drug-testing rules for pilots, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Tuesday, adding that every pilot could be required to undergo a dope test at least once a year at a random and unpredictable time. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently reviewing the existing framework for testing flight crew for psychoactive substances.

At present, regulations require random testing of 10 per cent of the overall pilot population every year. The proposed system would expand this to 100 per cent, ensuring that every pilot is tested at least once annually. However, the government is yet to take a final decision, with the DGCA assessing both the safety benefits and the possible operational impact on airlines.

The reformative move comes weeks after the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence, dropping 300 feet in a few seconds on August 4, leaving 24 people injured, with an initial probe revealing that the pilot flew under the influence of marijuana and even tested positive in a dope test conducted upon landing in India.

Proposed new pilot dope test rules

Speaking about the proposal, Naidu said there were several ways of strengthening the existing dope-testing system. He said the DGCA is in consultations with stakeholders and considering a model in which every pilot would be tested once during the year, with the timing deliberately kept random.

The minister said the government would have to balance two considerations, maintaining the highest possible level of aviation safety and ensuring that expanded testing did not create significant operational difficulties for airlines. The DGCA is therefore examining what a system of mandatory annual testing for the entire pilot community would mean in practical terms.

The proposal comes amid heightened scrutiny of pilot fitness following the Air India Phuket-Delhi incident earlier this month, in which the pilot-in-command subsequently tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory test.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)DGCA plans random dope tests for pilots throughout the year.

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco

The incident occurred on August 4, when Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320neo operating from Phuket to Delhi, suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude while in cruise. The aircraft later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi, but the sudden altitude change left passengers and crew members injured. Reports put the number of injured at 24 -- 20 passengers and four crew members.

Both pilots underwent the prescribed post-flight psychoactive substance screening. The pilot-in-command’s initial result was classified as requiring confirmatory testing, after which his sample was sent to a designated laboratory. A subsequent confirmatory test returned positive for marijuana. The DGCA removed both pilots from the duty roster pending the investigation and completion of the prescribed procedures.

The development triggered wider questions over whether the existing system, which randomly tests only a portion of the pilot population each year, is sufficient to detect substance use and ensure that flight crew are fit to operate aircraft.

Pilot had sleep difficulties

The incident has also drawn attention to the pilot’s reported health and medication history. According to reports citing people familiar with the investigation, the pilot told the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) that he had been experiencing sleep difficulties for some time because of personal circumstances and had been prescribed medication by a family doctor.

However, the reported use of sleep medication and the positive marijuana test are separate issues, and the AAIB investigation is still examining the circumstances surrounding the flight. The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events on board and determine the factors that contributed to the sudden loss of altitude.

Update on probe into flight incident

Naidu said the AAIB is handling the investigation and that the aircraft’s data recorder remains intact. The aircraft has also remained available to investigators, which he said could allow a preliminary report to emerge relatively soon.

The minister said that, apart from the technical investigation, the DGCA is conducting consultations with stakeholders on the rules governing substance use by pilots. The objective is to determine whether the current regulations need to be strengthened and how future testing should be structured.

He said the government was examining multiple approaches rather than automatically moving to universal testing, with the final framework expected to take into account both safety requirements and the practical consequences for airline operations.

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