Omar Abdullah questioned by ED in J&K Bank case, party says, 'will yield no concrete results'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago, officials said here.

The National Conference leader arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters this morning where his statement in being recorded, they said.

The case was registered by the ED earlier this year, they said. Accusing the Centre of misusing investigative agencies, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) said, "The central government has made a habit of misusing investigative agencies and this is another step in the same direction. No political party that puts up meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB - all have been used for political purposes."

"This summons to our Vice President is in the same vein. We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP and the people will give a ringing endorsement to the national conference as and when required," it said.

