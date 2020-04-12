Odisha's Covid-19 tally touches 54

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha has risen to 54, as four more persons tested positive on Saturday, the health department said.
"Four Covid-19 positive cases confirmed today so far," tweeted the department.
Fight Against Coronavirus
The department said the number of active cases stood at 41 as 12 persons have recovered while one died of Covid-19.
Earlier on Saturday, National Health Mission (NHM) director Salini Pandit said that while 12 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, another 35 persons are likely to be discharged as they don't have any symptoms.
She said these people were hospitalised as a preventive measure to protect others from getting infected with the virus.