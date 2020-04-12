Sunday, April 12, 2020
     
Odisha's Covid-19 tally touches 54

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha has risen to 54, as four more persons tested positive on Saturday, the health department said.  

April 12, 2020
"Four Covid-19 positive cases confirmed today so far," tweeted the department.

The department said the number of active cases stood at 41 as 12 persons have recovered while one died of Covid-19.

Earlier on Saturday, National Health Mission (NHM) director Salini Pandit said that while 12 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, another 35 persons are likely to be discharged as they don't have any symptoms.

She said these people were hospitalised as a preventive measure to protect others from getting infected with the virus.

