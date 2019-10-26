Image Source : FILE Odisha inks LoU with UNICEF to provide safe drinking water

The Odisha government has signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with UNICEF to provide safe drinking water to every household in the state.

The LoU was signed by the state housing and urban development department (HUDD) to provide 24-hour safe drinking water and the project has been named as 'Drink From Tap Mission'.

The project will be launched on a pilot basis for about 1.2 lakh people involving 22,000 families in pockets of Puri and Khurda district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

"Providing safe drinking water to every household in the state is one of the top priorities of the government. Safe drinking water is very helpful for a healthy and strong society," he said at the LoU signing ceremony on Friday.

The project is being undertaken with financial support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which will hopefully help in achieving the state government's target, Patnaik said.

The pilot project will also be implemented in five areas of Bhubaneswar and two of Puri and will be completed by March 2020, an official said, adding that it will be extended to other parts of the state in phases.

The women self-help groups will be engaged and trained for the implementation of the programme, the official added.

