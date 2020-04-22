Odisha: 3 new coronavirus positive cases reported from Bhadrak; state tally at 82

Image Source : PTI Odisha's corona positive cases rise to 82

The total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 82 in Odisha, as the state has reported three more COVID-19 positive cases from Bhadrak district. The tally was confirmed by the health department on Wednesday. All the three positive cases reported from Basudevpur block of the Bhadrak district - which included men aged 35, 40 and 55, said the Information and Public Relations Department in a tweet. They have a travel history to Kolkata and were co-passengers of a person who had returned from neighbouring West Bengal and tested COVID-19 positive for coronavirus earlier, informed district collector Gyana Das.

After the detection of new cases, the district administration has issued a fresh notification declaring containment zones in the affected areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 82 in Odisha. There are 51 active cases while 30 have recovered and one person died of the disease.

Meanwhile, the health department appealed to the people to come forward for testing to protect themselves and their families.

"People who came from affected states recently might have been infected; they may not know it as about 80 per cent of positive cases do not have any symptoms. Hence, such people must come forward to testing to protect themselves and their families. Testing and treatment are free," said the department.

