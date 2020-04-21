Image Source : PTI Odisha to accord martyr status to doctors and health workers dying on COVID-19 duty

The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha has taken a bold decision declaring martyr status for doctors or health workers dying on coronavirus duty. The Odisha government will also accord state funeral to all those doctors/ health workers losing their battle against COVID-19.

Announcing action under the NSA against those attacking healthcare professionals, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Rs 50 lakh will be given to the kin of medical officials and members of support services dying during the fight against COVID-19.

"The state in convergence with the government of India initiative will ensure that Rs 50 lakh is given for all health personnel (private and public) and members of all other support services who lose their precious lives in the fight against COVID-19," said Patnaik in a video message.

A detailed scheme of awards will be instituted, recognizing their unparalleled sacrifice. These awards will be given on national days, he said.

The Chief Minister said the families of all such government personnel (medical and others) will continue to receive full salary till the date of retirement.

"I appeal to everyone that as a community we should be very grateful for this bold and selfless service being rendered by our doctors, other health professionals and other support services," he added.

The Chief Minister said strict criminal action will be taken against those attacking health personnel. He said the government will invoke the provisions of the National Security Act against the guilty.

"Please remember that any act against them is an act against the State. In case anyone indulges in any act that will disturb or dishonour their work, very strict criminal action will be taken against them, including invoking the National Security Act. The four and half crore people of Odisha and the State stand solidly behind our CoVID Warriors," he added.

Odisha is one of the states which has coronavirus cases under the 100-mark. On Tuesday, five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state, a health department official said. All the fresh cases have been reported from Balasore district neighbouring West Bengal.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 18,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 18,601 including 590 deaths and 3,252 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Tuesday. Till Monday evening, the total confirmed positive cases in the country stood at 17,656 including 559 deaths while 2,842 patients have recovered so far.

Though positive cases are rising with an average of 1,000 to 1,100 cases per day, India's doubling rate has seen a declining graph. During the initial days of the lockdown, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the country was somewhere around 6 to 6.5 per cent but has now declined to 3 to 3.2 per cent.

The nation is under an extended lockdown period that will remain imposed till May 3 after PM Modi announced on April 14 in his televised address to the nation that the situation was not feasible to lift the lockdown if the spread of the virus has to be contained.

(With Inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Odisha Red Zones: 15 areas classified as COVID-19 Containment Zones. Full list here

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage