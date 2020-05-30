Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 96 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,819

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1,819 after 96 new cases were reported, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said on Saturday. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 833, while 977 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Kendrapara and Gajapati accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 10 each, followed by Khurdha at 9. While Bhadrak, Balangir and Sundergarh reported 7 cases each, Ganjam, Jajpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur reported 6 cases each, Kalahandi reported 5 cases, Balasore, Deogarh and Nuapada reported 4 cases each, Dhenkanal reported 2 cases, and one each case in Puri, Nayagarh and Keonjhar.

Of the 96 new COVID-19 cases, all the patients are in quarantine centres.

As many as 1,47,490 samples were tested so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage