Odisha Assembly Election: BJP gains majority but still falls behind BJD in vote share, details

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might have ended the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik's remarkable 24-year tenure in the state by securing a majority in the Odisha Assembly elections, but it has not managed to surpass the BJD's vote share.

The BJP stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 of the 147 Assembly seats, while the BJD managed to win only 51 seats. The Congress party bagged only 14 constituencies and CPI-M secured one, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Votes share in Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD still leads the BJP as far as the vote share is concerned in the Odisha Assembly election. The BJD garnered 1,01,02,454 votes, accounting for 40.22 per cent of the total, while the BJP received 1,00,64,827 votes or 40.07 per cent. The party received 37,627 votes more than the saffron party i.e. 0.15 per cent votes. However, the BJP crossed the majority mark of 74 and won 78 seats on its own while the BJD was reduced to just 51 seats. This outcome underscores the enduring popularity and support for the BJD among the electorate, despite the BJP gaining legislative control.

BJD: 1,01,02,454 (40.22%)

BJP: 1,00,64,827 (40.07%)

It is pertinent to mention that this situation is similar to the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, where the Congress became the single largest party with 114 seats, but the BJP (with 109 seats) had a higher vote share than the Congress.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, the Congress received 1,55,95,696 votes, which accounted for 40.89 per ent of the votes polled, while the BJP received 1,56,43,623 votes, constituting 41.02 per cent of the total votes. The BJP received 47,927 more votes than the Congress in the state.

Votes Share in Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Interestingly, the dynamics shift in the vote share between parties in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. In this context, the BJP emerges as the frontrunner with a significant lead, garnering 1,13,35,549 votes, which accounts for 45.34 per cent of the total votes cast. Meanwhile, the BJD, although still formidable, secures 93,82,711 votes, constituting 37.53 per cent of the electorate. This reversal of fortunes highlights the varying preferences of voters between state and national elections, showcasing the nuanced political landscape of Odisha.

The BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha by winning 20 of the total 21 seats in the state, Congress bagged 1 seat and the BJD drew a blank for the first time.

The BJP received 19,52,838 votes more than the BJD (i.e. 7.81 per cent) in the Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha.

BJD: 93,82,711 (37.53%)

BJP: 1,13,35,549 (45.34%)

Notably, the BJP received 12,70,722 votes more in the Lok Sabha election than in the Assembly election in the state. The BJD received 7,19,743 votes less in the Lok Sabha election than in the Assembly election in the state.

