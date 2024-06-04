Assembly Election Results 2024: How many seats are required to form government in Odisha?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh along with the counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is taking place today (June 4). The Assembly elections in Odisha were held in four phases on May 13 (28 constituencies), May 20 (35 constituencies), May 25 (42 constituencies) and June 1 (42 constituencies). There are 147 Assembly constituencies in the Odisha Assembly with 24 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and another 33 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The term of the present Odisha Assembly is from June 25, 2019 to June 24, 2024.

Main parties in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Naveen Patnaik, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the three main political parties in Odisha. Patnaik has been the Odisha Chief Minister since 2000. He is likely to become the longest-serving Chief Minister in India if he wins another term in office. In the 2019 Odisha Assembly Elections, the BJD won 113 seats and retained the state yet again. The BJP won 23 seats and the Congress was reduced to just 9 seats. The BJD won the Odisha Assembly polls in 2000 and 2004 in alliance with the BJP. However, the alliance fell apart just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The Patnaik-led BJD registered massive victories in 2009, 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections.

Key candidates in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP), Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (BJD), Pratap Keshari Deo (BJD), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), Niranjan Pujari (BJD), Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (BJP), Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP), Sarada Prashad Nayak (BJD), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJP), Suresh Pujari (BJP), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Jagannath Saraka (BJD), Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD), Pradip Kumar Amat (BJD), Bhaskar Madhei (BJP), Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) and Niranjan Patnaik (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Odisha.

Key constituencies in Odisha

Hinjili, Kantabanji, Digapahandi, Nayagarh, Bhandaripokhari, Sambalpur, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Pipili, Anandpur and Keonjhar are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Odisha polling percentage in 2024

Odisha recorded 74.44 per cent of polling till the completion of Phase 3 on May 25. It was 73.20 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019.

What happened in Odisha in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly Election, the BJD won 113 seats and retained the state. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party in the state by winning 23 seats in the Assembly and the Congress was relegated to the third position with only 9 seats. Naveen Patnaik became the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive time. In the 2014 Odisha Election, the BJD won 117 seats while the Congress was decimated to just 16 seats. The BJP won 10 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in Odisha?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Odisha Assembly has 147 seats and the majority mark is 74.