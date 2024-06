Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with Governor Raghubar Das

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik tendered his resignation to the Governor on Wednesday. He reached Raj Bhavan in the morning and met Governor Raghubar Das. The results of the Odisha Assembly elections were declared by the EC on June 4. Naveen Patnaik's BJD won 51 seats and lost the power after 24 years. Its main competitor BJP won 71 seats. Odisha has 147 assembly seats and a majority of 74 seats is required to form the government. The Congress won 14 seats.